

A video of New World Wairoa staff choreographing a new way to sanitising trolleys to allay customers' coronavirus pandemic fears has proved a big hit on social media.

The video which was posted on Tuesday features HR/produce manager Leana Cook and chilled/frozen manager Czhaay Hau sanitising the trolleys.

"As fear grows around the presence of Covid-19 in New Zealand, New World Wairoa are taking extra precautions to provide a safe environment for our community," a Facebook post reads.

"With this said, in addition to the strict procedures we already have in place around cleanliness and sanitisation, we have been sanitising all of our trolleys and shopping baskets."

Owner-operator Brookes Stewart said the supermarket was sanitising all trolleys, baskets and baby trolleys daily.

"The response has been positive, but more so informative to let our customers know we care about their health and safety. We just did it in an entertaining way," Stewart said.

The video gained 137,000 views and 18,000 on video sharing platform TikTok and has been popular on the supermarket's Facebook page New World Wairoa with many people praising the supermarkets actions.

The supermarket has been sharing specials, new products and giveaways through video to their TikTok account @nwwairoa for a few weeks.