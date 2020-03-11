On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The driver of a Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe involved in a collision in the Napier CBD on Tuesday believes his $60,000 car will be a "write-off".
The crash was near the intersection of Tennyson Stand Hastings St about 6.25pm.
One of the vehicles was allegedly involved in a pursuit moments before the crash.
At the time of the collision, police were no longer in pursuit of the vehicle.
Two men were arrested after the crash.
One, a 54-year-old man from Napier, has been remanded in custody and is facing charges of resisting police, driving while forbidden, reckless driving causing injury, failure to stop after an accident, failure to stop for police and assault on a police officer.
The other, a 43-year-old man, charged with driving while forbidden, failing to stop, and reckless driving, has yet to appear.
The Mercedes driver, who did not wish to be named, told Hawke's Bay Today: "I was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash - not the arrested one".