The driver of a Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe involved in a collision in the Napier CBD on Tuesday believes his $60,000 car will be a "write-off".

The crash was near the intersection of Tennyson St and Hastings St about 6.25pm.

One of the vehicles was allegedly involved in a pursuit moments before the crash.

At the time of the collision, police were no longer in pursuit of the vehicle.

Two men were arrested after the crash.

One, a 54-year-old man from Napier, has been remanded in custody and is facing charges of resisting police, driving while forbidden, reckless driving causing injury, failure to stop after an accident, failure to stop for police and assault on a police officer.

The other, a 43-year-old man, charged with driving while forbidden, failing to stop, and reckless driving, has yet to appear.

The Mercedes driver, who did not wish to be named, told Hawke's Bay Today: "I was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash - not the arrested one".

"I was driving down Tennyson St, and coming through the intersection.

"I was lucky to not have been injured, or worse."

The crash scene near the intersection of Tennyson St and Hastings St, Napier. Photo / Supplied

The man's car, which he estimated would cost $190,000 new, is insured and he said police and his insurance company have been "incredibly helpful".

However, he was still shaken up and believes his car is unofficially a "write-off".

"I have had it since 2012, it was a beautiful car."

The grandmother of a nine year-old Napier boy, a witness to the crash, said her "moko" was left shaken after the crash.

"One step forward and he would have been hit," the grandmother who wishes to remain anonymous said.

"My daughter was going for a run, and my grandson was on his scooter," she said.

"They stopped to cross the road and the car ... nearly hit my grandson.

"He's quite shaken and he told me that it felt like his heart was coming out of his chest."