Napier is set to be graced by a man who produced one of the most well-known TED talks in history, and he's here to start a conversation all about farming.

Allan Savory, world famous Zimbabwean ecologist, livestock farmer and founder of the internationally recognised Savory Institute, is coming to New Zealand to work with Ata Regenerative, and as part of his visit will headline two public lectures in Napier and Christchurch which promise to unravel the complex topic of Regenerative.

Savory, along with two international co-speakers, will provide a compelling explanation for Regenerative – what it means for New Zealand, what relevance it has from the customer perspective and ultimately, what it can do for our people and our planet in the long-term.

"Our farmers have been feeling the brunt of the declining state of our environment, so this poses a refreshing chance to hear from someone who sees agriculture and the keepers of our land as the solution rather than the problem."

A TED talk Savory gave in 2013 has received close to seven million views and in 2014 was voted one of the 50 most intriguing TED talks of all time.

With this likely to be Savory's last visit to New Zealand and limited tickets available, organisers are urging people to get in fast.

He will be speaking in Napier on Wednesday April 1, with a venue still to be confirmed, and those that are interested are asked to register their interest on the Ata Regenerative website.