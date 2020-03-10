Children as young as nine are being breathalysed before competing in one of the events at Land Rover Horse of the Year.

Organisers of the Mounted Games event have introduced mandatory alcohol tests for all riders, judges and coaches before they get on the saddle at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana.

Mounted Games is a branch of equestrian sport in which a variety of fast, short games are undertaken by all ages and skill levels.

Participants take part in a range activities to test ability, riding skills and hand-to-eye coordination, including collecting rings, vaulting and shuttle races.

Mounted Games Chief Referee and International Mounted Games Association Committee Member Margaret Welsby said the all-encompassing breathalysing test, from under 12s through to grandparents was introduced because of previous issues.

"Whether it is officials, coaches or those participating, everyone is now breathalysed," Welsby said.

"We were having issues with alcohol, with people partying after the events finish."

Despite no positive tests for alcohol on Tuesday, New Zealand Mountain Guides Association Board Member Sue Robertson said the introduction was all about safety.

"If you are in control of a horse and you're under the influence of alcohol, then it's dangerous," she said.

"It is the same as driving a car. You're not allowed if you're over the limit and the same goes here."

Horse of the Year Committee Member Rochelle Brooks said breathalysing was introduced as people enjoyed a drink after events. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rochelle Brooks, a Horse of the Year Committee Member, said that the occasional randomised breath test was conducted, but now a new blanket test system has been introduced.

"We have a 73-year-old rider and we have a nine-year-old rider. In between, there is a whole lot of people who do sometimes enjoy a drink," she said.

"When you see how fast these people are going, it is all about keeping everybody safe."

Those under the age of 20 must produce a zero when tested or face elimination from the competition, while those over 20 must blow below 0.2.

If tested positive, you're allowed 15 to 20 minutes to sober up and blow again, where if they test positive once more, they're also eliminated.

Each year, about 1500 riders and 1800 horses compete across 15 disciplines across the on the six-day event.

Close to 55,000 people from Hawke's Bay and beyond are expected to descend on the show grounds.

Assistant Judge Kelli Benge, from Manawatū, using the newly installed video assistant replays during Mounted Games events. Photo / Warren Buckland

Breathalysers are not the only new piece of technology on show at the Showgrounds.

Organisers have also introduced video assistant replays during Mounted Games events.

Welsby said screens placed in all four corners of the arena enabled assistant referees to look back at a close call.

"These events are based on which pony's nose is over the line first, and sometimes it is so quick you cannot physically see it yourself," she said.

"Sometimes the judge is sure, but with galloping horses it can be fast we often revert back to the iPads."

Trialled back in 2013, the introduction of the new video assistant screens allow riders to appeal a line fault.

Brooks added: "We've got eight lanes of riders, so when you watch these guys take a hand over at the start/finish line, it can be very touch and go.

"The best riders time it to perfection and sometimes we do have to go back and double check that it was clean and done correctly – so technology now plays a big part here."

The annual Land Rover Horse of the Year show will run until March 15 at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana.

