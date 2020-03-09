Police are investigating after a brawl broke out at a Napier business on Tuesday.

Nine police cars and an ambulance were called to a disorder incident at a Thames St, Pandora, workplace at 9.40am.

A police spokesperson said one person was reported to have been assaulted. They sustained minor injuries and were assessed by an ambulance at the scene.

The spokesperson said those involved had now been removed from the area, and the circumstances of the incident would be investigated.

