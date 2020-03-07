One person has died and 10 have been left with injuries ranging from minor to serious, in five motor vehicle accidents in Hawke's Bay since Friday night.

There were two crashes on Friday night.

The first occurred on State Highway 5 between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Rd in Te Haroto.

Police attended the crash around 9.20pm.

One person died, another received serious injuries and a third person sustained moderate injuries following the crash.

The two who sustained injuries were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital. They have since been discharged.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

Police are appealing for information and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or passed by the scene immediately following the crash, and who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

The second crash occurred in Meanee nearly an hour and a half later.

Fire and Emergency services assisted police in a single-vehicle crash on Riverbend Rd at 10.45pm.

A spokesman said two fire trucks from Napier attended the incident.

A police spokesman said a car ended up in a drain. One person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

The road was clear by 11.50pm and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a man in his 30s was transferred to Hawke's Bay Hospital just after midnight in relation to the incident.

The man has since been transferred to Christchurch Hospital.

Emergency services, police and ambulance staff attended two crashes on Saturday.

Police received a report of a vehicle collision at Otane on State Highway 2 around 10.10am.

The crash involved two cars and the road was blocked.

Fire and Emergency services assisted police and ambulance staff.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said four patients with minor injuries were assessed at the scene and one person with moderate injuries was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

No further information regarding the incident was available from the DHB today.

The second crash occurred in Putorino, Hastings on private property.

Fire and Emergency services responded to several incidents, including five crashes in Hawke's Bay since Friday night. Photo / File

One fire truck attended the incident at 1.27pm on Saturday.

A person with moderate injuries was flown by rescue helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A DHB spokeswoman could not confirm the condition of the person today.

The last incident occurred today at 11.30am.

Police and emergency services were at the scene of the incident on St Aubyn's St West.

A police spokesman said it involved a car hitting a tree.

The person was trapped and St Aubyn's St intersecting at Pakowhai Rd, and Brunswick St was closed awaiting the arrival of the serious crash unit.

In response to the crashes, district prevention manager Inspector Dean Clifford reiterated the need to watch speed, not mix drinking and driving, and to wear a seatbelt when driving.

"Decisions you make as a driver impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road as well," Clifford said.

"The speed limit is just that – a limit – not a target.

"Even when speed doesn't cause the crash, it is the single biggest determinant in whether anyone is killed or injured."

Almost a third of people who die on our roads are unrestrained vehicle occupants, he said.

"Restraints save lives – it's that simple."