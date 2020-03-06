A motorist has died following a two-vehicle crash on SH 5 between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Road in Te Haroto.

The crash was reported to Police about 9.20pm yesterday.

Another person was seriously injured in the crash, and a third person sustained moderate injuries.

SH 5 was re-opened about 3am following a Serious Crash Unit examination of the scene.

Advertisement

The tragedy comes three months since the last fatal crash on Hawke's Bay roads, the deaths of two people after a motorcycle and a logging truck collided on State Highway 5 near Te Pohue, between Napier and Taupo on December 6.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Police are appealing for information and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or passed by the scene immediately following the crash, and who has not yet spoken to Police.

Meanwhile another person died this morning due to a crash between a car and a truck in Palmerston North about 12.50am.

The collision happened at the intersection of Napier Rd and James Line, in Whakarongo.

The road was closed for a time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.