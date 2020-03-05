

Hawke's Bay leaders and event organisers are urging calm after a woman with a confirmed case of coronavirus visited a city just 90km from the region.

National supplies of hand sanitiser and toilet paper are dwindling and empty shelves in supermarkets in the region on Thursday were visible signs of stockpiling in action.

A third case of coronavirus was confirmed in New Zealand on Thursday, and the number could rise in coming days as health officials test the Auckland man's family.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Nicholas Jones confirmed there are no cases of coronavirus in the region. He said the public should follow public health guidelines to prevent an outbreak.

National President of New Zealand Principals' Federation and Hastings Intermediate School principal Perry Rush says schools in the region are well prepared to deal with the possibility of coronavirus, including shutting if needed.

Organisers of Horse of the Year, which will bring local and national crowds of more than 55,000 to Hastings next week, say the show will go on, as per expert advice.

The virus, which is thought to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, China, has so far claimed the lives of 3254 people around the world, with more than 90,000 confirmed cases.

World Health Organisation advice for coronavirus is to practice good hygiene.

The public should regularly wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitiser, cover coughs and sneezes with tissues and avoid contact with sick people.

The WHO advice also recommends not attending school or work if you are sick.

National President of New Zealand Principals' Federation Perry Rush calmed public fears of an outbreak of coronavirus in Hawke's Bay schools. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rush said on Thursday he was unaware of any students staying away from schools to avoid infection.

"I suspect that isn't happening at this point," he said.

"At the moment, the advice is focused on ensuring we have the appropriate processes and procedures in place in our schools should there be a spread.

"We shouldn't be driven to panic or into a situation where there is kneejerk reaction to the spread.

"We are well prepared, we seek advice and we act on it when we get it, quickly."

Rush added: "Should there be any serious concern about a local situation where a student has the virus, local medical officers are in power to make a call and advise a school to close. And that may be the outcome."

Rush also said it is not the first time schools have dealt with a break out of illness.

"We know that infection control is something that schools confront all the time – we've just been through a measles epidemic," he said.

"Schools are well versed in looking for signs that students are infectious and have the tools under the education act to require students to not attend school."

A Foodstuffs spokeswoman said items such as hand sanitiser and face masks are out of stock due to "significant global demand".

"We are working with vendors to replenish supply of these specific items, but as of right now, we don't have an estimated timeframe on when stores' stock will be replenished," she said.

"Right now we are focused on supporting our people who have been working tirelessly to meet customer demand and making sure essentials are available for all shoppers.

The spokeswoman added that household essentials including toilet paper, bread and milk saw a significant increase in sales last weekend.

"These products are made or manufactured in New Zealand and are not under threat, and shoppers should look to shop for these items as they normally would.

"Stockpiling puts stores under unnecessary pressure and delays when they can replenish stock and limits availability for other shoppers."

Hawke's Bay Horse of the Year organisers say they plan to go ahead with this year's event. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay DHB coronavirus Q&A document states that the Ministry of Health does not propose altering arrangements for public events, but organisers are to remind staff to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene.

Horse of the Year organisers plan to go ahead with this year's event.

"Following the New Zealand Ministry of Health's advisories around coronavirus and its current low risk assessment, along with extensive consultation with local health authorities the Horse of the Year Hawke's Bay team has agreed to proceed with next week's event as planned," a spokeswoman said.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said the region was somewhat insulated from the economic effects of the virus on tourism, for now.

Saxton said the region's top 10 visitor spend is from Auckland, Wellington, Manawatu, Australia, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, UK, US, Canterbury, and Gisborne, in that order.

Anyone who has either visited countries of concern or feel unwell, should phone Healthline's dedicated coronavirus number on 0800 358 5453.

Masked up

A concerned Hawke's Bay resident has taken to the streets of Napier in protective gear in a bid to raise awareness about coronavirus.

Ellie Andersson, who started wearing a face mask and protective gloves last week, said it's "only a matter of time" before the virus reaches Hawke's Bay.

"I've done the rounds around Napier city and supermarkets to see if I got any feedback from the public," she said.

"Two people approached and asked why we were wearing masks and I explained the situation.

"I understand scientists say that's not going to stop the spread, but what I do to protect myself is better than doing nothing."

Andersson added: "I wear them in public, particularly in supermarkets, because you don't know who or what has touched the trollies."

Ellie Andersson said she's begun stockpiling various goods, including canned food and water. Photo / Paul Taylor

Andersson, who admitted she was acting under "paranoia", said she's also started stockpiling various goods.

"I know we've survived Sars and Ebola, but I've taken it on myself to stock up on everything," she said.

"I've stock up on food, particularly canned goods, and have purchased five trays of filtered water, which I'm stockpiling as well."

Andersson added: "We're out of masks in Napier and it's only a matter of time before a shortage of gloves too. I've got three different brands of face masks and I think I'm playing it safe."