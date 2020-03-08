The original sign of Jock Carr's Four Square in Hastings was briefly unveiled during exterior renovation work on the Warwick Rd building.

The grocery store was opened in 1963 by Jock and Joyce Carr and was the biggest in Hastings at its time of opening, daughter Sue Hopkins said.

It was before the days of large supermarkets, but the store provided more than an average small store and included a butcher shop.

The unveiling of the sign was a surprise to the family, who didn't know it still lay underneath.

The sign has now been covered by the current owner, but Sue said, "It was lovely to see, it does tug at the heartstrings".

Prior to the opening of the store, Jock ran a smaller shop from the front of their property on the same road, which he opened in 1951.

Hopkins described it as a "meeting spot in the neighbourhood".

"It was a catchup place for the whole community, and everyone got to know each other," she said.

The couple lived next door to the store with their six children.

Hopkins described growing up and working in the store for pocket money as "a treat".

"It was just a lovely vibe growing up there, you got to know everyone in the neighbourhood".

She has fond memories of the place and said everyone would stop and "have a yarn" with her father when they did their shopping.

"Even when he retired, he would sit outside the house and have a yarn with everyone who came to the shop."

She remembers people coming over after the shop had shut and her dad always giving them what they needed.

"He also would help people out who had tough times," she said.

Daniel Hopkins and Nicole McDonald, pictured here outside the old grocery store, were inspired by their grandparents to start Carr's Kitchen. Photo / Paul Taylor

Grandchildren Nicole McDonald and Daniel Hopkins opened Carr's Kitchen in Hastings, inspired by their grandparents.

"That's where the food passion came from and that's why we opened Carr's kitchen," McDonald said.

Jock retired in 1984 and Sue said it is "lovely the name can continue on in Hastings".

"We've had loads of customers come into Carr's Kitchen with amazing stories from Jocks grocer," McDonald said.

Before the grocery store became a Four Square, Jock would make deliveries on his grocery bike.

Carr's Kitchen has a replica of this bike which many remember.

They also stock pick n mix lollies and homemade chutneys from Joyce's recipes to bring the memories people have of Jock's grocery to their store.