

Millennial multi-millionaire Jamie Beaton, New Zealand's wealthiest self-made 24-year-old, will be sharing his entrepreneurial experience as part of Napier City Council's March Business Breakfast.

Beaton attended King's College in Auckland, New Zealand.

After discovering overseas university pathways, he applied for 25 of the top universities around the world and was the first New Zealander to be accepted to all of them.

He was accepted to elite universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, University of Pennsylvania's Huntsman Program, and Columbia.

He ultimately chose Harvard, and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Applied Mathematics & Economics as well as a Masters in Applied Math, two years ahead of schedule, while also working as the youngest analyst at Tiger Management – at the age of 20.

It was his success in securing offers to competitive universities that inspired him to co-found Crimson Education and serve as CEO since 2013.

His start-up Crimson Consulting, worth between $200 to $400 million, was founded when he 17.

Beaton and co-founder Sharndre Kushor started Crimson in 2014 to offer a consulting and tutoring service for international students seeking to attend elite American universities.

Since they started they have helped students around the world to secure 193 Ivy League offers, 57 Oxbridge offers and over US$67m in scholarships and financial aid.

Crimson now operates in more than 24 cities and in 2019 alone, students secured 60 offers to Ivy League universities and 160 offers to Oxbridge and the Russell Group.

Crimson has grown fast, employing 3000 people across the 24 cities worldwide.

In February, it launched its Crimson Global Academy – a virtual secondary school offering online classes.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said Beaton would convince them to think big.

"He will convince us that by thinking big and executing at speed, clever New Zealand companies can reach global markets, change conversations and reap the benefits of scaling up," she said.

"He'll also discuss how success can come with scrutiny, and how he has dealt with heightened media interest."

Booking can be made to hear Beaton share his experiences at the Napier Conference Centre, Napier War Memorial Centre, Marine Parade.

The breakfast takes place on March 27 at 7am, before the 7.30am start time.

Bookings are $25 per person. You must register online by 5pm, March 24. Register at napier.govt.nz using the search term #businessbreakfast.