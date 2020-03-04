

It's the church v the state over a piece of land in Flaxmere.

A Pentecostal pastor is claiming his church's plans for a new religious community facility have been "ambushed" by the Government, which now wants the land for social housing.

The Flaxmere Christian Fellowship submitted a proposal to the Hastings District Council in early 2019 to purchase 244 Flaxmere Ave — a block of land of 3.6 hectares in the west end of Flaxmere which has been sitting dormant for decades.

Church pastor Nigel Woodley said he first approached the council in 2018 about the land.

The church wants to build a community centre that would include a youth centre, early childhood centre and a community auditorium for functions.

"At the time there was no other interest on the horizon and so we were told we could take our time in putting forward our proposal," Woodley said.

Kāinga Ora, a branch of Housing New Zealand, has subsequently approached Hastings District Council with plans for the site and a battle over what council will choose appears to be brewing.

A Kāinga Ora spokesperson said it was building quality homes at scale and pace across the Hawke's Bay to deliver the additional homes that are "urgently needed" in the region.

"This will see Kāinga Ora deliver more new homes in Hastings.

"To do this Kāinga Ora will partner with various agencies and stakeholders to deliver the warm, dry and secure housing needed for people and whānau in Hastings."

Woodley said he could understand the government was desperate to build housing and recognised there was a crisis but the interest in the land felt like an "ambush".

"Our concern is that Kainga Ora have talked about transitional housing on that land, a thought that brings back memories of the disaster created in the West End of Flaxmere in the 1980s when sections were sub-divided and two houses were built on one piece of land."

He said he was concerned a "good" church-based plan was about to have the "rug pulled out from beneath its feet".

He said the church's plans for the Youth Centre were expected to incorporate indoor basketball and netball, as well as fitness gym and creative arts facilities.

"The auditorium would function not only for the Church congregation but also for community events."

It would also run community programs, some of which would include overcoming substance abuse, managing anger and suicide prevention, he said.

"A soup kitchen for the needy in the community would also run from this Centre."

Woodley said the church also planned to provide housing as part of its vision for the site.

"We have committed ourselves to building at least 17 residential houses, which is half the number the council originally told us that could be built on the entire property," Woodley said.

"But we can provide more than just housing. We can give the community a heart and a soul by developing those other areas which are vital to a healthy community. Housing alone is not enough."

He said he felt no reassurance that the council could see the importance of the church's proposal.

Hastings District Council group manager corporate Bruce Allan said there were no concrete plans for the site yet.

"The government recently chose Hastings as one of the first areas in the country to benefit from place-based support to provide affordable, warm, dry and safe housing to our community," Allan said.

"Following the sale of land to Te Taiwhenua O Heretaunga for the Waingakau housing development, council has been considering what the next opportunity could be to facilitate and enable the outcomes identified in the place-based approach.

"Options for the disposal of this site will be considered by the council over the next month. "