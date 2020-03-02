A crash involving two vehicles on SH10 has left one person dead.

Senior Sergeant Ian Row said the crash happened about 10.10am, just south of the entrance in to Mangonui, near Opanini Rd.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John had been called to the incident in which one of the vehicles had rolled.

The highway was blocked and police have alternative routes in place but are asking motorists to be patient while they dealt with the tragedy.

Advertisement

Light traffic is being diverted via Back River Rd. However, trucks have to wait.

Southbound traffic is being diverted down Oruru Rd, Taipa.

A reporter at the scene observed a ute resting on its roof and what appeared to be a small orange hatchback upright on the verge.

Th roof had been cut off by volunteers of the Mangonui Fire Brigade so the patient could be removed.