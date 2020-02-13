

The Mission Concert's favourite artist, Sir Rod Stewart, returns in November to play a special Mission Estate Winery gig as part of his world tour.

The performance, on Saturday, November 14, will be part of his The Hits! world tour, a 50-year celebration of his stellar career, a career highlighted by extraordinary performances at The Mission in 2005 and 2012.

The Mission is a venue Stewart loves and that love affair is most definitely mutual. With his tickets selling out in record times, concertgoers have declared his past performances as "the best ever".

"The Mission winery is one of my favourite venues in the world," Stewart said.

Mission Concert promoter James Erskine, chairman of Sports and Entertainment Limited, says he's beyond thrilled that Stewart is returning to the Mission.

"We've had such a wonderful relationship with Rod over the years so it's an honour to be included in this milestone tour. We can't wait to see him again. Rod has sold more tickets than any other artist in the Mission's 28 years. It will be a night not to miss."

Celebrating 50 years as a solo artist, the legendary singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

With 250 million record sales worldwide, he also boasts nine no 1 albums and 26 top 10 singles in the UK. Plus, 17 top 10 albums and 16 top 10 singles in the US.

Sir Rod Stewart playing his first show at Mission Estate in 2005. Photo / File

As a singer and songwriter his many hits include "You Wear It Well", "You're in My Heart", Tonight's the Night", "Gasoline Alley", "Every Picture Tells a Story", "Mandolin Wind", "Sailing", "The Killing of Georgie", "Young Turks", "Forever Young", "Hot Legs", "Infatuation", "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?", "Some Guys Have All The Luck" and the indelible, "Maggie May".

Stewart has earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and being named a Grammy Living Legend.

The Mission Concert will be Stewart's only North Island performance. Tickets to Mission Concert Club Members go on sale 11am Wednesday, February 19.

