The name of a passenger killed in an alleged fleeing driver incident in Taupō has been released by police.

He was 45-year-old Pehekino John Bennett-Te Huia of Taupō.

The crash happened on January 24 in Rotokawa, near Taupō.

It was near the scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Broadlands Rd that happened the night before. Daley James White, 29, from Tokoroa died in that crash.

Police have alleged they tried to stop a vehicle approaching the crash scene about 1.20am but the driver fled.

Police followed the vehicle for less than 30 seconds before it crashed through a fence.

The passenger died and another man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigators and the Independent Police Conduct Authority are investigating the pursuit incident.