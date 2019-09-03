An Armed Offenders Squad has been called to a closed-down Whangārei suburb where police have put in a cordon around streets where a ''person of interest'' has gone to ground.

A street cordon is in place at points in and out of Ōtangarei and a nearby primary school has been put into lock-down.

Police were notified about an incident at around 11.45am today involving ''the person of interest''.

A short while later they were dealing with ''an evolving situation'' and AOS was deployed, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

As well as the AOS team in place, armed police are guarding the cordon where every car coming in and out of the William Jones Dr and McKinnon Cres and adjoining streets are being stopped and checked.

Road spikes have also been out in place.