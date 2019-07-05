Millions of dollars is being spent putting the homeless into motels while Rotorua rents are "skyrocketing" making it almost ''impossible'' for people to find affordable accommodation.

Figures from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) show from January to March this year it approved 1852 emergency housing grants and paid $2.27 million to 34 motels, hotels, holiday parks and backpackers in the Rotorua District alone. This compared with 1375 grants and $1.6m in the last three months of 2018.

Social agencies say the housing crisis continues to bite and although Housing New Zealand would transport six new one-bedroom homes on to

