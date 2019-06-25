A Hawke's Bay dentist says he has had to ban fizzy drink and junk food from his clinics because parents are giving it to children in the waiting room.

Sundar Jagadeesan, director of Dentiq Dental Services in Greenmeadows, Napier, said it was "heart-breaking" that he had to do it at all.

Jagadeesan said he had treated toddlers in the recent past who needed all their teeth pulled out.

This would then lead to more complex and expensive issues when they were teenagers, because no matter how well they treated their adult teeth, they would need braces.

