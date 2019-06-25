On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He also supported an introduction of a Government-driven sugar tax.
"New Zealand boasts of the best milk in the world but unfortunately fizzy drinks which destroy teeth and enamel are cheaper than water and milk."
He said there needed to be more education about the importance of dental care, and it needed to start in school.
He went as far as to suggest NCEA credits for teenagers who had a history of visiting the dentist, as a form of encouragement.
Jagadeesan runs the Smile Club, a dollar a day programme where members get all preventative dental work, including check-ups and fluoride application included in their membership, as well as discounted prices for more complex procedures.
He said it was very well-received, and currently had about 80 members.
Last week a petition with 10,000 signatures was presented to Parliament calling for more affordable health care.
It calls for free dental care for everyone under 20, as well as targeted subsidies for communities who need them.
Jagadeesan said it was one step towards improving dental health, but it could not be the only action taken.