Police want to hear from anyone who has seen a black 2019 Ford Everest SUV connected to Monday's burglary of the Murupara NZCU Central.

A stolen front-end loader was used to smash through the front of the Pine Dr building that housed both the Westpac and NZCU banks' ATM machines about 3am.

The loader was used to put the Westpac ATM on to a trailer while the NZCU Central ATM was hit with the loader and damaged, possibly beyond repair.

The SUV was towing the distinctive single axle galvanised Prescott trailer with a side-loading ramp.

Police said the SUV and trailer were believed to have travelled in tandem with the front-end log loader to the town centre immediately before the burglary.

The log loader had been stolen from the log yard then used to commit the burglary in the town centre.

The log loader was left at the scene as the offenders drove off.

The ATM and trailer were recovered on nearby Kopuriki Rd about 8km from the town centre.

The ATM had fallen from the moving trailer and the trailer was discarded further down the road.

Police said the burglary would have a huge impact on the Murupara community as this was the only ATM in the township.

NZCU Central is the only banking facility in the community.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the burglary itself is urged to contact Sergeant Bryan Newcombe at Murupara police on (07) 366 1170, or share anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.