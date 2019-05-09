The rescheduling of Sir Elton John's second show at Mission Estate Winery has gone as smoothly as could be expected, the Mission says.

Three of his New Zealand tour dates have been delayed due to an "unforeseen scheduling conflict" - he's off to the Oscars ceremony on February 9.

Elton John's second show amid the Napier vines has been moved from February 8 to February 15.

The first Mission Estate show on February 6 will go ahead as planned.

He's also added three Auckland concerts later in February.

Mission Estate Winery concert manager Garry Craft said the shift in dates has not really caused any inconvenience.

"We just have to reschedule operational methods like toilets, etc.

"We are doing everything we can to assist people. Every single person (who purchased a ticket) has been sent an email or SMS instructing them on what to do.

"They sign in to the concert portal and members who can make the new date would be able to indicate in a tick box they could attend.

"If the new date does not work they can get a refund. Everyone who hasn't contacted us, we'll be contacting them."

Craft said the date change shouldn't cause major hurdles for people who have booked accommodation.

"People have to reschedule their stays but this far out they shouldn't have a problem."

The rescheduling hadn't discouraged people from attending the concert either, he said.

"There are more people looking to buy than wishing to cancel. Very few people have requested a cancellation."

Hawke's Bay fans of the superstar might also get to hobnob with his 90-strong entourage and that won't be the only bonus.

"Whilst Elton is [off], his whole entourage will also be taking a break in Hawke's Bay.

"They will be in town for 13 days staying in various hotels around the region, experiencing all Hawke's Bay has to offer, and it will be a great boost for the area."

Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour consists of more than 300 shows across five continents.

The tour, which concludes in 2021, marks the last of his career, and fans can expect a full musical and visual production that delves into the singer's 50-year career.

The New Zealand leg of his tour begins at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.