"One stupid person can't change our view of the whole country."

That's the view of Zahide Aydin who was drawn in by New Zealand's quiet streets 12 years ago.

She moved from Turkey with her husband Aydem and their two daughters, then 8 and 4.

"We now know New Zealand pretty well. We chose this country, and even though sometimes it is hard to be Muslim away from our original homeland, it is the best place for us, and for our children. They have a good education and are growing up here freely and happily."

Advertisement

Since moving the couple has had another two daughters and one son.

Zahide Aydin with her son Boran, 8. Photo / Stephen Parker

Yesterday, they became citizens at the ceremony in the Rotorua Lakes Council Chambers.

"We are excited, my three kids and I who are getting citizenship. We feel a lot more relaxed now the process is over. It has been a tough time, but I think we really do feel like New Zealanders now."

The ceremony has given the Muslim family something to look forward to after Friday's terror attack left a lot of sadness and shock in their home.

Zahide Aydin and her daughter Sila, 4. Photo / Stephen Parker

"It is hard, especially when you have young children. One of my daughters has been very depressed. I just haven't been able to make her feel better. Her friends have also been trying."

She said they were slowly starting to feel better, and despite all the hurt, "life must go on".

"Friends have text and emailed - even the children's school teachers. The vigil too, made us feel comfortable and safe ... Yes, it is very hard, but one stupid person can't change our view of the whole country."

Zahide has not explained the violence to her youngest child, 4-year-old Sila.

"It would be too difficult for her to understand."

Zahide always thought "terror attacks only happened in other countries".

"I don't understand. We still pay taxes, we still do something good by being here. The shooter, he will get what he deserves."