One person is seriously injured following a crash on State Highway 2, near Waipawa.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a car and a truck, and occurred about 7.40am just south of the Waipawa Bridge.

A helicopter is heading to the scene and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

It is the second crash in the area in 48 hours, after a car and truck collided between Waipawa and Hastings on Saturday.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

