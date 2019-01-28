Two Korean tourists injured after a cliff collapsed last week are concerned about the pending expiry of their working holiday visas.

The man and woman, both in their 20s were forced into the water near Cape Kidnappers on Wednesday afternoon and sustained significant leg and pelvic injuries.

The woman, who was initially in a critical condition, was in a stable condition on Monday, as was her companion.

Korean couple Joseph Lee and Sookhee Park were part of the Gannet Adventures Tour and helped translate for the pair.

Advertisement

They spent six hours at hospital with them on Wednesday night, before flying back to Auckland the next morning.

At the hospital, Lee says they were unable to engage in conversation with the woman because of the severity of her injuries.

"She kept saying it was painful, that she was in pain."

Lee says he drove the couple's vehicle to their accommodation in Hastings and picked up clothes and the woman's laptop.

He said the couple had flights booked to Australia, where they were going to spend time before flying home to South Korea.

"She cancelled everything. She cancelled the airplane and the Australian tour, as well as the return South Korea ticket, Lee said.

It is believed their visas will expire by the end of this week, or early next week, Lee says.

Immigration New Zealand Manager Visa Services Michael Carley said they have sympathy for visitors facing adverse and in this case traumatic experiences.

"In general terms, when adverse conditions impact visitor's ability to be able to return to their home country as per the terms of their original visa, INZ will consider each individuals circumstances on a case by case basis and view these applications sympathetically."

Carley said they encourage anyone in this situation to get hold of INZ to discuss the best visa option for them.

"The Korean embassy could also provide consular assistance if required."