Emergency services are at the scene of a significant diesel spill on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said they recieved a call from a driver about 2.30pm to say his truck was leaking diesel about 1km south of the intersection with Link Rd.

The truck had leaked a "significant amount", she said.

The fire service is on scene helping to hose down the highway and police are helping with traffic management.

The road is still open, she said.

More to come.