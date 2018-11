A cyclist is seriously injured after colliding with a car near Taupō this afternoon.

A police media spokesman said police were called to the scene, near State Highway 1 and Wairau Ave, at 1.30pm.

The cyclist has serious injuries and has been taken to Taupō Hospital, he said.

Police officers were at the scene and ambulance staff were also in attendance.

Police could not confirm if the cyclist was part of the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event being run today.

More to come.