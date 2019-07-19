Casey Tahana keeps an old ID card in his wallet. In it, his hair is unkempt and he looks scruffy. For Tahana, it's a reminder of just how far he's come since walking through Housing First's doors.

Tahana is one of at least eight people Housing First Rotorua has helped in its first 11 weeks.

He had been living in a tent in the Redwoods before getting emergency housing then a permanent home through Housing First.

Now he's paying it back as a programme volunteer.

"If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be where I am. I love to help

