Casey Tahana keeps an old ID card in his wallet. In it, his hair is unkempt and he looks scruffy. For Tahana, it's a reminder of just how far he's come since walking through Housing First's doors.

Tahana is one of at least eight people Housing First Rotorua has helped in its first 11 weeks.

He had been living in a tent in the Redwoods before getting emergency housing then a permanent home through Housing First.

Now he's paying it back as a programme volunteer.

Advertisement

"If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be where I am. I love to help people. They've helped me out."

Tahana had been on the street for a year and would walk from town to his tent in the Redwoods every day. After being helped by Housing First, he walked to his brother's house and got a haircut then went and got new glasses.

When he went back to the Housing First offices, the workers there couldn't believe the difference.

Housing First is a multimillion-dollar Government programme that aims to end homelessness. It launched in Rotorua on April 30 and opened its doors on May 1.

It aims to permanently house individuals and families who are homeless and support them to remain housed long-term.

Lifewise Bay of Plenty regional manager Haehaetu Barrett said the programme needed about $500,000 a year to simply survive.

The Housing First Rotorua team in the lead-up to the launch. Photo / File

That's why they are preparing for the Big Sleepout, which they hope can raise $100,000 and get 100 participants.

"The big sleepout was created to raise funds for homelessness and to end homelessness," Barrett said.

"For us to keep that programme here, we need help. We got it here, we lobbied for it, we faced a lot of challenges to get it here. Rotorua, let's step up and keep it here."

Lifewise originally did the fundraiser in 2015 and raised $40,000 which went to community groups.

"The issue around homelessness was quite a taboo topic. We had a bit of a challenge with local government, iwi and agencies [to recognise] it was even happening here."

In 2016, the organisation raised $28,000 which went towards developing Housing First.

The pohiri for the opening of Housing First in Rotorua in April. Photo / File

"The housing crisis had morphed on a national level. People were very aware of it and we had a little bit of traction."

This year, in the Big Sleepout, community leaders, business leaders and members of the community will fundraise for the cause before sleeping on the Village Green to get a taste of life on the streets.

The money will go back into Housing First.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play The Big Sleepout For Homeless.

In February last year, Lifewise counted 48 homeless people in Rotorua. Barrett estimates that number has tripled.

Barrett said people with "lived experiences" on the streets would be at the sleepout to share their stories.

"They've been there on the streets. They've seen the worst of the worst. The worst you can think of they've lived it and now they've found Housing First."

Among the people sharing their story will be Housing First's first employee Justin Carr, a peer support worker.

September 5, the day of the sleepout, is important for him because it's the day Barrett first met him and gave him a chance to get his life together.

The pohiri for the opening of Housing First in Rotorua in April. Photo / File

"Now I am 11 months off all substances. I am a walking, talking example of what homeless can do when people give us an opportunity and care.

"This is what the homeless can be once empowered and encouraged."

In his role, Carr helps homeless people to "empower themselves" and get off the streets.

"To help other homeless say 'I am worthy, I can do anything once given a chance'."

Barrett said after meeting Carr on September 5 she went into a meeting with the Ministry of Social Development and spoke with conviction.

"Because I had just seen what I was fighting for."

Clinical leader Tepora Apirana said many of the people they had helped were volunteering at the programme now, giving back.

"This programme is about people and connection, not systems and processes. It's around manaaki, aroha, connecting people."

Housing First key worker Gillian Tangi helps those who walk through the programme doors and said numbers had increased.

"This programme is about people and connection, not systems and processes. It's around manaaki, aroha, connecting people."

"We've had quite a few come through the doors and every person is different. They may all be on the street but they all have different stories."

Tangi said the job was rewarding when people in need were homed. People like Casey Tahana.

"We housed him. After that Casey came in looking like this [with glasses and a haircut]. That was on his own.

"We just gave him his mana back."

• To sign up go to www.bigsleepout.org.nz/rotorua.