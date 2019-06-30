Meka Whaitiri believes the door is not closed on her returning to a cabinet position.

The Government's major cabinet reshuffle was tipped to be a comeback for the former minister, who was stood down from her portfolios, including Customs, late last year after she was accused of assaulting a staff member.

At the announcement last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "not the right time", giving Whaitiri hope.

Speaking to Hawke's Bay Today, the Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP says she met Ardern before the announcement, who acknowledged "the hard work I've been doing".

"So, what I've got to do

