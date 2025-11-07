“We’re looking forward to welcoming food and wine lovers into our city to see how fantastic the city centre looks.”

There will be 25 Hawke’s Bay wineries – including Elephant Hill, Smith & Sheth, Decibel and Paritua Vineyards – joining this year’s lineup, alongside local brewers Giant Brewing, GodsOwn Brewery and Zeffer Cider.

New to the event, Zeffer’s Alice Yortt said they were excited to be part of it.

“As a Hawke’s Bay brand, we love any opportunity to connect with our local community and celebrate everything that makes this region so special,” Yortt said.

“We’ll be sharing something new we’ve been crafting – it’s light, refreshing and we can’t wait for you to try it.”

Alchemy Wines’ Cairn and Rebecca Coghill said the vibe was amazing last year, with people enjoying the music, foodie treats and delicious wines.

“It was fantastic to share our passion and taste our Alchemy wines with everyone.”

Heretaunga East Block businesses were also looking forward to the event.

Cellar 495 sommelier Victoria Birsen said they were expecting it to be a “bit of a mad house around here”.

“We fill up pretty much the entire evening, before, during and after Taste Hastings. It’s really great for local businesses.”

Craft and Social owner Damon McGinniss said the event was fantastic for the CBD.

“It’s a pretty cool way to celebrate Hawke’s Bay’s food and wine,” he said.

“It’s great for us and we really enjoy it.”

Local band Groove Foundation will take the main stage, with additional music by Fraser Mack and DJ Soph.

Tickets can be pre-purchased on Eventfinda. A $20 tasting pass will provide four wine tokens and a glass to keep. Other packages are available.

The party starts at 5.30pm and runs until 8.30pm with Heretaunga St closed to traffic.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.