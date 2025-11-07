Despite appearing in the popular calendar several times, Nesbit is yet to be recognised on the street for his modelling work, but his wife is very supportive of what he does.

“Her quote is, ‘Good on you for doing it for the women of New Zealand’.

“I don’t know what to take from that, but yeah.”

The 2026 calendar is Coe’s debut, and he said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve always been big on maintaining my own health and physical fitness and the importance that has in aiding my mental health,” he said.

“Being in our role, we do see a lot of suicide and I guess that area of life, it shows just the importance of raising awareness for mental health, talking about mental health and the factor that physical health has to play in mental health.”

Dominic Coe, left, and Dan Nesbit at the Hastings Fire Station. Photo / Jack Riddell

Coe’s partner has also been very supportive of him getting his gear off for charity.

“She’s been great just throughout the journey.

“Obviously, it’s not a lot of fun for her when we’re dieting so hard and getting into the gym twice a day, but it’s for a good cause and I think she’d rather me than her.”

The Kiwi Firefighters Calendar was established by former professional firefighter Bevin James, who started it after witnessing many men’s preventable deaths.

“We see a lot of suicide victims in the incidents we attend as firefighters, and one of our Auckland-based firefighters took his own life,” James said.

“Losing a colleague to suicide was a huge shock. We had no idea he was struggling. It was a terrible time, especially seeing the impact on his whānau.”

James himself has battled depression.

“I knew I needed to reach out for support, but doing that was hard; I’m not naturally a ‘talk it out’ guy.

“When I did though, the support from family and friends really made a difference. It made me feel like I mattered.”

The 12 professional firefighters featured in this year’s Kiwi Firefighters Calendar trained hard for the cause, with James stepping in on three weeks’ notice when another firefighter had to pull out.

“It’s a big ask to bare not just your body, but a piece of your story,” James said.

“But the guys, knowing where the proceeds from the calendar go, worked really hard to get in shape.”

The 2026 Kiwi Firefighters Calendar is available now from Paper Plus and www.kiwifirefighterscalendar.co.nz.

