The 2026 calendar is Coe’s debut, and he said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.
“I’ve always been big on maintaining my own health and physical fitness and the importance that has in aiding my mental health,” he said.
“Being in our role, we do see a lot of suicide and I guess that area of life, it shows just the importance of raising awareness for mental health, talking about mental health and the factor that physical health has to play in mental health.”
Coe’s partner has also been very supportive of him getting his gear off for charity.
“She’s been great just throughout the journey.
“Obviously, it’s not a lot of fun for her when we’re dieting so hard and getting into the gym twice a day, but it’s for a good cause and I think she’d rather me than her.”
The Kiwi Firefighters Calendar was established by former professional firefighter Bevin James, who started it after witnessing many men’s preventable deaths.
“We see a lot of suicide victims in the incidents we attend as firefighters, and one of our Auckland-based firefighters took his own life,” James said.
“Losing a colleague to suicide was a huge shock. We had no idea he was struggling. It was a terrible time, especially seeing the impact on his whānau.”