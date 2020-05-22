A local woman is starting to put her dream into motion of helping the community to become healthier with its eating through education.

Rotorua's Susan Birch has started creating a series of free videos called Getting New Zealand Healthy Again.

She currently has six up on her website and is anticipating to have about 30 in total for the series.

Her goal is to help get the community and New Zealand healthy again by providing people with easy-to-understand information that enables them to make educated and informed decisions.

She says it has been a dream for a long time to try to do something about our national health statistics, and Susan has been studying and working in exercise and nutrition for more than 30 years.

Susan says despite the likes of diets and solutions people have tried, the progression of health issues such as diabetes, chronic diseases and cancer continues to grow over the years.

"It's been in the back of my mind for a long time but I didn't know how to approach it.

"I mulled different ideas over and thought the least I can do is make some educational material through videos."

Susan says she tries to make each video reasonably short and is aiming to address a range of issues and topics through them, from macronutrients to diabetes.

She says her dream outcome from the videos is to progress out into communities, schools and care homes, to work with them and help figure out how to make healthy changes.

"I think we need to do it as a community and face up to the fact we need to change and have a serious problem in our community. I really believe we could turn it around and be the healthiest country.

"It feels to me that people think they understand food and talk about eating healthy, but in my daily work I've realised that many people have no idea about food and what it does."

She says this is why she wanted to do a video series that was free and educational.

"My ultimate goal is to end up with a whole lot of community networks working together. I think we really need support systems for people."

She is hoping to be able to organise some funding from organisations to help her expand in this way and to bring other people in the field together to help with programmes.

Susan says people can watch the videos in their home, think about them and consider them in their own way, and then seek further information.

She says she is also trying to be inclusive in the videos, because there are so many different ways of eating, such as vegan and paleo.

"I'm covering plant-based right through to carnivore - the things that are great with them, the challenges you might face and how you can overcome those challenges."

Another component she will be looking at is behaviour - how people can become motivated to make changes and what challenges there are around behaviour change.

Susan says it takes her about 10 days to make each video.

"I've enjoyed interacting with people and like feeling like I'm helping. It's been a really interesting process sharing my knowledge.

"I've really enjoyed recapping on my own understanding of food. It's been a 30-year process."

• To view the video series and for more information on Getting New Zealand Healthy Again go to www.susanbirch.co.nz or the 'Let's get NZ healthy again' Facebook page.