Council resolved to grant the trust the first right of refusal to purchase part of the Matthews Ave property, giving the trust six months to negotiate a sale.

ANT Trust chief executive Hone Harawira confirmed they were granted an option to purchase the property and hoped it would revive the town.

“Following discussions with local interest groups, architects, planners and iwi, ANT is developing a modern facility that will celebrate Kaitāia and contribute to a brighter future for our people and our town.”

The facility will combine ANT’s GP clinic, wellbeing, housing, sport and recreation and community services, which are presently delivered from three separate sites.

In addition, the facility will provide affordable apartments for elderly and solo mothers with children.

“Providing quality accommodation for the oldest and youngest in our community is an expression of a caring society, and something we can all get behind,” said Harawira.

The facility will also offer quality residential apartments with secure parking. That comes in response to the lack of accommodation available to Health, Education and Civil sector staff relocating to the area.

“Bringing new families into Kaitāia CBD will help provide a much-needed economic boost to local retailers and hospitality providers, while supporting staffing needs across these critical sectors.”

ANT has yet to complete the final designs for the facility, but options include meeting and office spaces, food, retail, and hospitality outlets that will enhance the Saturday markets.

“We have met with commercial interests keen to partner with us and developers willing to help guide the facility’s progress.”

After news of the council’s decision for the site, many residents attended a public meeting to discuss the decision.

Last month, the council announced a decision to demolish the site “in favour of new development opportunities”.

At the meeting, residents resolved to petition the council to pause the demolition and consult the community on the future of the site. The Kaitāia Business Association has agreed to facilitate the petition.

In response to community concerns about access to the current parking lot, Harawira pointed out that the terms of acquiring the property require the public parking to be maintained.

“Our plan is to enhance the site, so that both locals and visitors will appreciate having access to this type of facility.”

“We look forward to meeting with the Kaitāia Business Association to see how we can blend our common interests, and we remain open to developing our ideas with community and iwi interests.”

The FNDC did not respond by publication.