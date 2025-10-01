Advertisement
Home / Northland Age

Former Kaitāia Warehouse site: First right of refusal given to trust for social housing project

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
5 mins to read

Far North District Council has confirmed the demolition of the old Kaitāia Warehouse.

The long-vacant former Warehouse site in Kaitāia will finally be demolished, and its future may already be taking shape.

The Aupōuri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust (ANT) has put forward a proposal to turn part of the land into a development featuring social housing, private apartments, community services and commercial

