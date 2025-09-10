“While these remain confidential for now, elected members were encouraged that a decision about the site’s future would have positive outcomes for the community,” council said in a statement.
Council is yet to decide on who will undertake the demolition and when.
“Much like the recent demolition of two Kaikohe buildings on the site of the new library and civic hub, it is anticipated that the contractor will recycle or repurpose materials from the building such as concrete and steel wherever possible.
“Staff will ensure that the popular Kaitāia market will continue to operate at its current location during work on the Warehouse site.”