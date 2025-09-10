The decision was made during public exclusion at the council’s August 28 meeting.

Council bought the property in 2020 with the aim of securing a long-term outcome. In the meantime, break-ins and vandalism have caused significant damage.

While future commercial proposals remain under wraps, councillors were assured the decision would deliver positive outcomes for the community.

“The long-term future of the Kaitāia site is still being worked through with future commercial proposals being considered and progressed.

“While these remain confidential for now, elected members were encouraged that a decision about the site’s future would have positive outcomes for the community,” council said in a statement.

Council is yet to decide on who will undertake the demolition and when.

“Much like the recent demolition of two Kaikohe buildings on the site of the new library and civic hub, it is anticipated that the contractor will recycle or repurpose materials from the building such as concrete and steel wherever possible.

“Staff will ensure that the popular Kaitāia market will continue to operate at its current location during work on the Warehouse site.”

Exterior murals will be removed and carefully stored before demolition. Photo / FNDC

Exterior murals and panels will be removed and safely stored.

“A decision on where and how these are displayed again are yet to be made. Updates on all aspects of the project will be published as soon as they are available.”

The Kaitāia Business Association has welcomed the move and chairperson Josh Kirby said the redevelopment has been a long priority for local retailers.

“We’ve long advocated, on behalf of our members, for commercial redevelopment of this site that can serve as a destination and help bring more foot traffic and economic activity into the town centre.”

“We’re hopeful that whatever the council has planned will align with those goals. Ideally creating a space that supports new commercial services or a mixed-use community hub.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how this can contribute to Kaitāia’s growth.”