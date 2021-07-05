A bright new welcome to Kaitaia

Bevan Cox and Laurence Erstich installing the last of the seascape panels on Thursday. Photo / Peter Jackson

Bevan Cox and Laurence Erstich installing the last of the seascape panels on Thursday. Photo / Peter Jackson

Visitors who arrive in Kaitaia from the south have no doubt where they are, and that they are welcome, thanks to the sign erected by the Kaitaia Rotary Club in South Rd years ago, but now those who use the town's bypass are receiving a reminder.

Large seascape photos have been mounted on the Matthews' Ave frontage of the old Warehouse building, now owned by Far North Holdings, as part of the town's revitalisation project.

The majority of the photos were provided by Printing.com, which also designed the display, local beef farmer and keen amateur photographer Laurence Erstich contributing one of Motupia, off 90 Mile Beach. The stingray graphic, another version of which adorns the atrium floor at Te Ahu, was designed by Richard Murray (Image Nation), representing the seven peoples - the five iwi, Pākehā and Dalmatian - of Te Hiku o te Ika.

The panels were only mounted last week but were aleady generating a good deal of positive feedback, Printing.com's John Stewart said yesterday.

The project is government-funded, as one of its 'shovel-ready' initiatives designed to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on local economies.