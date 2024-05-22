Kaitāia may soon be home to a game-changing recreational centre, which is set to transform the town’s CBD. Photo / Aerial Vision, NZME

The trust behind a potential “game-changer” facility for Northland has until mid-June to raise just under half a million dollars to realise its plans to transform a key site in Kaitāia’s CBD.

The Te Hiku Recreational Trust announced in 2022 it would turn the former Warehouse building on 11 Matthews Ave into an international-standard sports stadium, citing it as a catalyst for “community connection, empowerment and unity”.

To date, the trust has raised $855,000, but has been advised by the landowner, Far North District Council, it has until June 12 to raise the additional $400,000 to meet its required target of $1.3 million.

If the target was met by the due date, it would allegedly trigger a 30-year lease valued at $110 per year.

Acting trust chief executive officer Rhonda Kite said the aim of the new Te Hiku Recreation Centre was to provide a facility that could accommodate a range of indoor sports such as basketball, netball, football, volleyball, wheelchair sports and more, while offering a professionally managed creche and offices to house a range of social services.

She said the model would be a first for the region and the country and it was therefore vital the project went ahead.

“What we are doing here is addressing the past by providing for our future – it’s an intergenerational journey for the next 30 years which starts right here in this amazing facility,” Kite said.

“The winner here is that we are repurposing a building at the fraction of the cost of building a new facility, which can cost up to $17 million like Papa Hawaaiki in Kaikohe, another amazing venue.

A concept plan for the Te Hiku Recreation Centre, which, if successful in securing funding, will transform the old Warehouse building in Kaitaia.

“We appreciate the Te Hiku Sports Hub is opening and that is very exciting, but it does not provide for indoor sports which we think would complement what they have created.

“We look forward to working in collaboration with all other facilities in Te Hiku.”

In addition to the sports facility, Kite said the building would also feature spaces for community recreation, education and performing arts, as well as an e-sports studio, storage facility and commercial kitchen.

The Te Hiku Recreation Centre would accommodate indoor sports, as well as spaces for community recreation, education and performing arts, an e-sports studio, storage facility and commercial kitchen.

The trust originally announced its aim was to open the facility by July 2023, pending funding.

They would also engage award-winning architect companies Studio DB in Whangārei and Toa Architects in Auckland to lead the project.

Far North District Council (FNDC) was contacted to confirm its plans for the old Warehouse building if funds were not secured by June 12.

FNDC Delivery and Operations group manager Kevin Johnson said due to commercial sensitivity, he was unable to comment.

“We can confirm FNDC is the owner of the land and the building, however, we are unable to provide further comment as decisions relating to this matter were discussed by elected members at several council meetings under public exclusion due to commercial sensitivity while negotiations continue,” Johnson said.

“Information will be provided to the public after June.”

The new $11.5 million Te Hiku Sports Hub recently announced it would officially open on June 5 after months of delays and would coincide with the opening of the new revitalised town square at 5.30pm that same day.

To learn more about the Te Hiku Recreation Centre or to pledge your support, contact either: Lisa Williams on: 021 839 729 or email: lisa@lisawilliamspr.co.nz, or Rhonda Kite on: 021 274 7165 or email: rhonda@rhondakite.com.