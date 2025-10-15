Outgoing Te Hiku general ward councillor Mate Radich hosted the meeting and said the decision should never have been behind closed doors.

He said opponents would be petitioning the council to pause the demolition and consult the community through a deputation at the next council meeting.

The Kaitāia Business Association has agreed to facilitate the petition.

“It should never, ever have been in public exclusion because it excluded everyone in Kaitāia, and they should have had a right to say something about that warehouse,” Radich said.

“The only time we have public exclusion is when tenders are out, for instance. But this was nothing like that. There was no money involved. The only money involved was when they gave a figure for the demolition.”

At the meeting, residents resolved to launch a petition calling on the council to carry out proper consultation with the community and consider alternatives.

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said the main concern raised by those who attended was the lack of consultation and transparency around the council’s decision to demolish the building, and the timing of that decision being made at the end of the council term.

“It is the view of the Kaitāia Business Association that any redevelopment of this site should contribute meaningfully to the economic vitality, safety, and attractiveness of Kaitāia’s Business Improvement District (BID). Redevelopment should be commercially led, create jobs, and help to drive foot traffic that supports existing CBD businesses. At the same time, we recognise the needs of the wider community for youth facilities and housing.

“At the request of those present, the Kaitāia Business Association has agreed to co-ordinate a community petition asking the Far North District Council to pause any demolition work, defer further decisions until the new council is formally in place, and undertake open and transparent consultation with the community before any final decision is made on the future of the site.”

Kaitāia Market organiser Annie Tothill raised concerns about the impact the discussions around the site might have on the market, which operates from the site on weekends.

She was at the meeting and said many came for more information because the council’s decision had left them feeling frustrated.

She said options considered for the site did not appear to include any improved infrastructure for the market specifically.

“The most obvious concern to the status quo of the Kaitāia Market would be the pressure put on space utilised by vendors now, and supporting car parking for the local shoppers. More detail would likely be identified if and when a consultative process occurs. The lack of consultation and consideration is also a concern.”

The FNDC did not respond by the time of going to print.