Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Kaitāia residents start petition over secret council decision on former Warehouse building

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

The area around the former Warehouse is also in line for an upgrade to make it more ‘‘people-friendly’’. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The area around the former Warehouse is also in line for an upgrade to make it more ‘‘people-friendly’’. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A decision made behind closed doors regarding the future of the former Warehouse building in Kaitāia has sparked anger and confusion among residents.

Last week, residents packed a public meeting at Te Ahu looking for answers over the Far North District Council’s decision to grant first right of refusal to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save