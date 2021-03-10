Time running out for some duck shooters

COLFO fears that some duck shooters will be grounded this season. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today

The failure of police to reduce a backlog in firearms licence applications is putting some hunters and their families at risk of missing out on this year's duck hunting season, and requires urgent attention, according to the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners (COLFO).

Chairman Michael Dowling said the police were understood to be training additional staff to deal with the backlog, but it may be too late for some duck hunters this season.

"Game bird season is one of the major hunting events on the New Zealand calendar. It is an important tradition for thousands of Kiwis. They enjoy the great outdoors, fill the freezer, and teach the next generation how to safely use firearms," Dowling said.

"The great New Zealand pastime is under threat this season due to a lack of police resources to process firearms licence applications."

COLFO had been contacted by licence-holders who were concerned that they would not be issued with new firearms licences before the season began, despite applying before Christmas.

"Duck hunters don't know whether to plan ahead in the hope they will receive their licence before the season starts, or to give the season away," he said.

"Several hunting families have told us that firearm licensing delays mean they will only purchase one game bird licence this year, so they can secure their traditional hunting spot for the season."

He described the backlog as evidence that the police were either unable or unwilling to prioritise their administration of the Arms Act.

"This backlog was entirely foreseeable following the government's changes to how police conduct their vetting," he added.

"The firearms confiscation and compensation schemes, along with the effects of Covid-19, have strained police resources. Law-abiding firearms owners are not receiving the level of service they deserve."

Creating a further barrier for those wishing to shoot would also have negative flow-on effects for businesses that supported the season, and were already "hurting" due to Covid-19.

Game bird season licences go on sale today. Pegging day is Sunday March 28, the season opening on Saturday May 1.