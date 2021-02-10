Three out of three for KKHS

Top Energy's 2021 engineering scholarship winner Elisha Alexander (middle), with previous winners Lauren Harrell (2020, left) and Lucia Avery (2019). All three are graduates of Kerikeri High School. Photo / supplied

Kerikeri High School graduates have something of a mortgage on Top Energy's annual engineering scholarship.

This year's winner, Elisha Alexander, is a KKHS old girl, as were last year's winner, Lauren Harrell, and 2019's Lucia Avery.

Elisha experienced something of an epiphany after listening to presenters talk about engineering, the future and the environment at the 2020 Rotary Science and Technology Forum. She realised that engineering encapsulated all that she loved about science – creativity, innovation and design - a career choice that . she believed has the potential to make a big, positive impact on society.

Having already established herself as an academic achiever, she is now about to begin studying for a Bachelor's degree in engineering (honours) at Auckland University.

Sustainable engineering and renewable energies were two areas that she wanted to focus her efforts on. She believes that minimising the use of limited materials and resources, being more efficient and creating less waste need to become the norm, and not the consideration it is now.

Although she only recently settled on becoming an engineer, Elisha's endeavours in science go back to her childhood, where her mother sparked her interest by encouraging her to do experiments from textbooks.

She moved around a good deal while she was growing up, living in a number of Northland communities. She described that as a blessing, and was grateful to the people who volunteered their time and inspired her with a love of learning.

It was that appreciation that had given her a strong desire give back to her community, and those who supported and encouraged her.

Shed has also demonstrated strong leadership qualities and a commitment to supporting other students in reaching their potential in science and English, volunteering her time as a tutor in science and reading, and as a peer support leader for the youngest students at her school.

Beyond her academic excellence, caving and clay target shooting had taught her perseverance and given her the ability to move on rather than dwell on misfortune. Hitting the mark, she said, required a clear mind and sharp focus, "otherwise you won't learn the discipline of keeping things in perspective."

Elisha's application impressed the scholarship judges, who described her as articulate, considered and insightful. They noted her vision of the role engineering would play in the future, and her clear perception of the part she would play.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said he was impressed by the talented pool of students in the Far North, and encouraged them to get their applications in for the next selection round in August.

The scholarship, he said, could open opportunities that may not have been previously available to students.

The scholarship provides $8000 per year of study, for a maximum of four years, specifically to assist Far North students wishing to study engineering and who have already compiled an excellent academic record. It is part of a suite of sponsorship initiatives offered by Top Energy for the benefit of the Far North, including the Electricity Rescue Helicopter and the Top Energy Business Development Fund, which offers grants to existing or new businesses with the potential to grow the economy in the Far North.