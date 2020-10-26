The title goes to Mussel Rock

Far North darts Division 1 winners Mussel Rock - Denny Watling (left), Jeff Hobson, Trina Baker, Grahame Parker and Jaymie Hilton-Jones. Photo / Laurence Erstich

Waipapakauri were at home to Mussel Rock in the Far North darts Division 1 final last week, and ended the evening by handing the trophy over to the new champions.

The best of five-leg format match produced 157 ton-plus scores, Jaymie Hilton-Jones throwing 28 of them, including two 180s, and Brian Steed hit 33, also including two 180s. Denny Watling scored a fantastic 160 match-highest finish.

Mussel Rock won the first four games, and Waipapakauri had to play well to stay in the hunt. Mussel Rock then won three of the last four, including two exciting 3-2 wins, one of them a 15 dart-leg that went to Denny Watling.That sealed Waipapakauri's fate, Mussel Rock winning 10-6.

The Division 2 final saw the Ahipara Aces at home to the Far North (Kaitaia) RSA Totara, and this was a close one. There were 55 ton-plus scores, Jason Matthews producing nine for the Aces and Sam Ruke 10 for Totara. Totara Stu Job won all his games, and Sam Ruke threw the match-high finish of 76.

With the score at 6-all the Aces succumbed to the RSA's finishing prowess, Totara winning three of the last four games to take the final 9-7.

Tomorrow night's prize giving, at the RSA, will feature a one-off 6s team competition. Teams must be registered by 6.30pm, with play to begin approximately 30 minutes later. Nibbles will be available, courtesy of the Far North Darts Association.