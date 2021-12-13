Papakawau Culvert Replacement project on the rocks due to alleged lack of consultation with hapū

The Papakawau Culvert Replacement construction site along SH10 south of Mangonui. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The future of a long-awaited Far North road upgrade is hanging in the balance thanks to the use of an alleged incorrect place name and lack of consultation with local hapū.

The Papakawau Culvert Replacement project kicked off in September, however, stands to come to an abrupt halt pending the outcome of hui between roading agent Waka Kotahi and Matarahurahu hapū representatives on Thursday.

The key issue, according to the hapū, is that due to a lack of consultation with Matarahurahu, the location used in the project name is incorrect.

According to Kenana Marae kaumatua and rangatira Freddy Matthews (Matarahurahu) the correct name for that particular area is Tokatoka, not Papakawau.

Papakawau, he explained, was located about 100m away on Kohumaru Rd.

Matthews said the hapū were upset with the incorrect representation of the historical kōrero and wanted all work to cease until the name had been changed.

"I don't have a problem with the culvert as such, I'm more upset about the relevant hapū not being part of the consultation and naming of the area," Matthews said.

"There are four different hapū who make up this area, but Matarahurahu is the hapū and mana whenua of this particular whenua.

"We are meeting with Waka Kotahi on Thursday to ask them to cease work so that we can complete a new Cultural Impact Assessment (CIA).

"If they won't do that, we will look into actioning an injunction."

Matthews said it was important to address the issue now to avoid the hapū having to apply to change the name through the Waitangi Tribunal later.

The project is funded through the Government's shovel ready Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) programme, secured by former Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones.

Jones disputed the concerns around the name of the area and said Papakawau had been widely used since around the time the culvert was established.

"The name Papakawau comes from a manuscript book in the possession of Kenana whanau and was in widespread use in the 1940s and 50s at the time the causeway was built," Jones said.

"But like all oral history, there may be different versions and Kohumaru was always a disputed location between Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu and Te Rarawa.

"Matarahurahu is the name of the hapū of Hone Heke and we all know there were a host of different hapū who settled around the Mangonui Harbour, so this is a matter for the marae, not the judiciary."

Jones said in 1985 the elders of Kenana asked for support to restore the health of Oparihi Bay and he and others made a commitment to see those wishes realised.

"We were the Kawariki protest group and made a promise to them to assist the Papakawau project to deliver their dreams."

Meanwhile, another storm is brewing regarding the culvert, only this time around its design and price tag.

Engineer and former Far North mayor Wayne Brown has hit out at Waka Kotahi regarding the project, describing it as an 'expensive joke'.

Fulton Hogan was granted the contract for the upgrade, which will replace the 50-year-old culvert with a six-metre long bridge.

The culvert was found to be too small, which has meant the natural tidal flow was restricted, leading to the degradation of the surrounding marine environment.

The new bridge will be constructed through the existing causeway and will consist of two large concrete walls, a concrete deck above and below the walls, and a channel to connect the Mangonui harbour to the Aputerewa stream.

This will allegedly allow more water to flow through under the roadway.

According to Brown, however, a method he proposed during his tenure as mayor would have been a more effective and cheaper option.

"The solution being proposed is an expensive joke," Brown said.

"What was expected was a pair of cattle underpasses that wouldn't have needed piles and are quick and easy to install," he said.

"That has resulted in erosion on that side of the harbour and sedimentation of the north side.

The start of the Papakawau Culvert Replacement which has recently come under fire for its name and design. Photo /Myjanne Jensen

"The cattle passes would have cost less than $5 million and would have allowed funds to pay for the all-important dredging on the harbour side to reduce the sediment build up.

"What they have provided simply won't work and for some reason, their supposed hydraulic expert thinks water can jump up when it meets a blocking wall without dredging."

Brown also said an independent local marine engineer had offered to dredge the area but was knocked back as the project did not go to tender.

He said if the local engineer had been engaged, the dredging aspect of the project would have only cost around $150,000.

Waka Kotahi confirmed it was meeting with Matthews on Thursday to hear his concerns, but noted the agency had already spoken to several Kenana Marae representatives regarding the project.

With regards to the concerns raised by Brown around design, Waka Kotahi National manager for infrastructure delivery, Mark Kinvig, said the bridge was not intended to take the full flow of the Aputerewa stream.

"The primary intention is to open up the original channel to provide more tidal movement and help restore the ecology in the area," Kinvig said.

"Opening up the old channel will also act as an overflow path for flood water."

Kinvig explainedWaka Kotahi would also be working closely with the Northland Regional Council to address marine sediment that had accumulated around the causeway on SH10 near Paewhenua Island.

"This work will include dredging, removing mangroves and ongoing maintenance of an area approximately 100m on either side of the state highway. We anticipate the marine sedimentation will continue to be reduced over time as a result of increased tidal flow."

Regarding the lack of tender, Kinvig said as part of the funding agreement, Waka Kotahi was required to start work on the site within a year of the funding distribution and Fulton Hogan fit the bill in terms of the project requirements.

"Although it may seem simple, this is a complex project dealing with both land and sea and Fulton Hogan was brought on to provide technical expertise around the construction of the bridge," Kinvig said.

"Fulton Hogan will be using local quarry and traffic management companies. The total budget for this project covers consultation, design, consents, site supervision and construction."

Kinvig confirmed that Waka Kotahi was not aware of any outside offers to dredge the area.

The first two months of construction have been focused on relocating services and the

construction of a small temporary diversion road to the east of SH10.

Pending Thursday's meeting, the project is expected to be completed in April 2022.