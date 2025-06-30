The Dragons led 14-8 at halftime but couldn't hold off the Raiders' comeback.

The Orowhana Dragons went down in a tightly contested round 12 Te Tai Tokerau Rugby League game against the West Coast Raiders.

At the top of the table, the Raiders remain undefeated after their toughest battle yet, against fellow west coasters the Orowhana Dragons on Saturday in Panguru.

In a much-anticipated game, the Raiders put the Dragons under early pressure. After three sets of solid defence to hold them out, the Orowhana boys turned the tables and were first to score through winger Ash Cook.

The Raiders replied with a try in the 22nd minute, thanks to centre Juan Yates. The score was locked up at 4-4.

Dragons halfback Tumoana Halkyard crossed the line and a successful conversion by Rob Harris took the score to 10-4.