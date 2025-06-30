Two more unconverted tries were scored by each team before halftime, by Raiders centre Sekii Atutolu and by Dragons fullback D’Angelo Tahitahi.
The boys went to the break with the scoreboard reading 14-8 to the Dragons.
The second half started with a bang with Yates crossing again for the Raiders, taking the score to 14-12.
Supporters on the sideline were pacing and heart rates were racing.
The Dragons extended their lead through impact player Josiah Tii in the 58th minute.
The Raiders were not giving up and their relentless pressure saw Ricky Toby score just 10 minutes later. A successful conversion levelled it all up at 18-18.
The final try of the game came in the 73rd minute with Yates completing his hat-trick for the final score of 22-18.
With three games left to play, the Dragons must win all three and will be watching the results of other games closely to see if they can take a spot in the finals.
For now, it’s onwards and upwards to their next game at home this weekend against the Whangaroa Marlins, while the Raiders head south to take on the Tautoro Titans.