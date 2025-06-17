The Ōrowhana Dragons triumphed over Titans with 18-10 victory in the round 10 Tai Tokerau Rugby League clash.

The Ōrowhana Dragons came out victorious in what was as a must-win game for the team.

There was plenty of buzz around the Round 10 Tai Tokerau Rugby League clash, with the Dragons sitting fifth on the ladder and the Titans holding third. Both teams were hungry to prove a point and etch closer to the top of the log.

While the rain held off, the mud did not, and it quickly turned the game into a gritty, hard-fought battle.

The Titans took an early lead, scoring and converting in their first set of the game.

At the 20-minute mark, Dragons forward Haki Henry powered over for a well-earned try, with Rob Harris landing the conversion to level the score at 6-all.