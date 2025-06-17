Just before halftime, Dragons winger Ashton Cook crossed for another try, which Harris converted to send the Ōrowhana boys into the break with a 12-6 lead.
The battle continued in the second half as the Titans reminded both the Dragons and the crowd that they weren’t going anywhere, crossing for a second try. The missed conversion kept the score at 12-10.
Kohukohu brought the crowd, and the Dragons brought the win. Local duo Bronson Hoera and Rob Harris sealed the deal. Hoera dotted down for the final try, and Harris added the extra points via another conversion to lock in an 18-10 victory for the Dragons.
Dragons coach Wally Wikitera said the mahi, effort and attitude at training was evident on the field and attributed to the team’s last two wins.
His thanks go out to the players, management, committee, sponsors and supporters for their commitment to the club and to local rugby league.
Round 10 saw the Titans end with 13 points, following six wins, three losses, and a draw. The Dragons with 10 points from five wins and five losses.