Kaitaia College Year 9 and 10 students along with Pompallier Catholic School students were treated to the special performance. Photo / Opeloge Ah Sam

051022SPLBAND2, The NZ Army Band performed at Kaitaia College last week. Photo / Opeloge Ah Sam

A group of Far North students were treated to a world-class concert right in the heart of Kaitaia last Tuesday.

The visiting New Zealand Army Band put on a special performance at Kaitaia College last week for Year 9-10 college students, as well as a group of Pompallier Catholic School students.

Twenty of the 32 band members were on tour in Northland, visiting schools around the region to promote themselves and the armed forces.

The brass ensemble, supplemented by a rhythm section, played a range of songs, including pop hits from Bruno Mars, Benee, Stevie Wonder and Amy Winehouse, among other more traditional army music.

The group also recently returned to Aotearoa New Zealand from Scotland where they took part in the famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, featuring army band performances from around the world.

NZ Army Staff Sergeant Phil Johnston, of Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch, has been in the army for 26 years and worked as army bandmaster for just over eight years.

Originally a tuba player, Johnston said it was great to be back in Northland and was grateful for the opportunities that came with his profession.

"I'm living the dream, I mean who gets to wake up every day and play the music that they love?" Johnston said.

"It's also so cool to visit the schools too, and to see the buzz on the kids' faces when we play, we love it.

"It's also nice to be able to show the kids there are many different things you can do in the army, so if playing music is something you love, there are many opportunities."

Kaitaia College head of learning area (performing & visual arts) Opeloge Ah Sam helped organise the visit.

Ah Sam said he was lucky to know some navy performers he'd met during his time as the Auckland Wind Orchestra conductor who had helped facilitate the connection.

He said he was also hoping to start a brass band at the college and hoped the children would be inspired by watching the band play.

"These guys reached out and asked if we'd like them to do a concert while they were up here, so I couldn't say no to that!" Ah Sam said.

"Having a top-class ensemble playing for the students was great and I've said to our senior students, if you audition and you're good enough, they'll pay for your studies.

"You can also travel the world, so it's a great opportunity."