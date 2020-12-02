Not the biggest but the best

Abe and Sharlene Wells with their awards. Photo / supplied

Laser Electrical Kaitaia might not be the biggest of the country's 105 franchises, but it is officially one of the best.

Abe and Sharlene Wells discovered that at last month's awards in Christchurch, where they were a finalist in the outstanding growth category and won the Rising Star Award, recognising the major improvements they had made in their businesses over the last year, and/or as embracing all that the business model had to offer, with the potential to become a 'model member business' and a future leader in the group.

Abe and Sharlene bought the business five years ago, from Neil Thompson and Colin Sneddon (formerly Gemini Electrical). They now employ 12 staff, including five electricians and three apprentices (with more likely to be signed up next year).

The awards were judged on the same criteria for every franchise in the country, big or small, but Sharlene was quick to share the credit.

"A huge thank you to our amazing staff, current and past, customers, suppliers, support team, Far North community family and friends," she said.

"These awards are for you!"