Northlanders advised to be vigilant around mould growth after higher-than-normal

Northlanders are advised to be vigilant around mould growth after new rainfall data. Photo / Supplied.

Northlanders living with allergies and respiratory conditions are being advised to be vigilant in watching for signs of mould growth in their home, with parts of the country experiencing higher-than-normal rainfall in recent months.

According to the latest Niwa data, winter rainfall has been more than 150 per cent above average for many regions, including parts of Northland.

In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, mould can grow and germinate within 24-48 hours, with spores beginning to colonise and becoming visible in about 18-21 days.

New Google search data shows August is the most common month of the year that Kiwis will seek out information on ways to remove mould.

A Sensitive Choice study has found almost a tenth (8 per cent) of the 1000 New Zealand survey respondents had an allergy to mould. The research found the allergen affected twice as many females as males and was also more common among those living in Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Wellington and the West Coast.

Latest figures also showed a 45 per cent increase in the rate of New Zealand children hospitalised with asthma over the past two decades, and about 6000 children under 15 admitted to hospital each year.

University of Otago research has also found the presence of mould in bedrooms can cause asthma in children.

National Asthma Council's Sensitive Choice programme manager David Furniss said it was concerning to see areas of the country that had a greater prevalence of mould allergy experiencing significantly higher rainfalls in recent weeks.

He said while new Healthy Homes standards had raised awareness of the need to heat our houses, it was important to understand the role of reducing moisture levels to prevent mould growth.

"One of the key concerns at this time of year is the potential for mould to trigger asthma symptoms among those living with the respiratory disease," Furniss said.

"Mould produces spores which can be inhaled, and for those allergic to these spores it may trigger coughing, wheezing or breathlessness.

"The prevention of mould growth requires a well-aired, ventilated house with humidity levels under 60 per cent, however, if the fungus is already established, it is important to remove it quickly to prevent spores becoming airborne."

Furniss said mould could be removed using common household items such as hydrogen peroxide or vinegar.

"Visible mould can be removed by combining one part hydrogen peroxide and one part water in a spray bottle. The liquid can then be applied to mould and later removed.

"Alternatively, undiluted white vinegar can be sprayed onto the mould. Allow it to sit for an hour, before wiping the surface and air drying it."