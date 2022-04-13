National list MP based in Whangārei, Dr Shane Reti. Photo / NZME

National has launched a petition opposing Labour's proposed blanket speed limit reduction across Northland's state highway network.

National Party Transport spokesman Simeon Brown and Dr Shane Reti, National List MP based in Whangārei, launched the petition on Monday afternoon, citing potential problems for Northland should the speed reduction go ahead.

As part of Waka Kotahi NZTA's new Road to Zero campaign, the speed limit across Northland's state highway network is set to be dropped from 100km/h to 80km/h in an attempt to reduce road fatalities.

The proposed change represents the biggest speed change for the main roads in the region in almost 40 years.

The speed reduction proposal has drawn sharp criticism from a range of sectors across Northland — including the National Party, which believes the changes represent the Government's unwillingness to spend money on roads throughout New Zealand.

Brown said Labour needed to "come clean" on its agenda to lower the speed limits on state highways across Northland and the rest of NZ.

"The Government's speed review is looking at 707km of state highways across Northland, a change which if approved, will make Northland more remote from the rest of the country as it will take much longer to travel around the region," Brown said.

"Local communities have been blindsided by proposals from the Government to lower speed limits on key state highways throughout the country without any proper consultation.

"Road safety is incredibly important, but instead of just slowing Kiwis down, the Government should be investing in our state highways such as the Whangārei to Port Marsden upgrade, rather than just slowing our roads down."

According to Reti, funding for state highway improvements had dropped significantly under Labour.

He said speed limits were not the problem, but the quality and safety of the roads.

"Labour cancelled the four lanes we desperately needed and replaced them with yellow sticks along the route," Reti said.

"Now they are covering up their lack of investment in Northland roads with a cheap and dirty blanket speed restriction.

"Northland's rurality, long distances and low socioeconomic status mean the poor and vulnerable will bear the burden of this experiment.

"The Government is so focused on their Auckland Light Rail vanity project, they are ignoring our regional roads and instead proposing significant speed changes that will have major productivity implications."

Northland Regional Transport Committee (RTC) member and Far North deputy mayor Ann Court has also been vocal in her opposition to the Government's proposal for the region-wide speed reduction across the state highway network.

Court said she was pleased to see National taking a stand against the issue and if they hadn't started the petition, she would have.

"The funny thing is I was going to do my own petition but was just waiting on Waka Kotahi to formally announce their public consultation process on the speed limit reduction so I could time it with that," Court said.

Far North deputy mayor Ann Court.

"That way the public could pick up the discussion document and understand what parts of the network were proposed to be reduced and figure out what the underpinning evidence and assessment data were behind that decision.

"I feel National may have gone a bit early with this, but it's done now, so let's run with it."

According to last year's ASB regional economic scorecard, Northland was the nation's fastest-growing economic region in terms of GDP, acting as Auckland's closest food basket.

Court said while she wasn't opposed to "sensible speed limits" in areas such as urban centres, schools and marae, she did feel the Government's blanket approach was a "get out of jail free" card, avoiding larger investment into Northland roads.

"This is a funding crisis wrapped up in a social cause," Court said.

"My job is to campaign for investment into Northland roads and the fact is, roads engineered for 80km/h do not require the same funding as roads designed for 100-110km/h speeds.

"I've had feedback from some that I'm not on board with reducing death and injuries, but of course I am.

"I simply feel we need to look at why people are dying on our network and while speed is a contributing factor, I don't believe it's the only reason."

Waka Kotahi denies 'blanket' approach to speed limits

According to Waka Kotahi, in 2021 Northland was the country's number one spot for road deaths, second for serious injuries and third for hospitalisations.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships for Northland and Auckland, Steve Mutton, said Northland's road death statistics were sobering and the agency was not prepared to ignore the data.

"These deaths have caused harrowing loss and heartache, and we, along with many Northlanders want change," Mutton said.

"This trifecta is tragic and these losses have a devastating impact on whānau and communities in the region.

"These numbers, 33 in total for 2021, are not numbers at all. They are mums, sons, grandfathers, cousins, brothers and best friends.

"When speeds are safe for the road simple mistakes are less likely to end in tragedy. Safe speeds are a key tool used by councils and governments across the world."

Mutton confirmed the roading agency was reviewing the speed limits in Te Tai Tokerau Northland to prevent more deaths and serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi is said to be more than halfway through the process, which last year included community engagement resulting in more than 1000 submissions.



"This feedback has now been analysed alongside technical information and the result is 11 tailored proposals for Northland roads," Mutton said.

"We heard a strong call from the community that the priority was to address stretches through townships and outside schools, so that is the focus of this consultation.

"We are continuing to look at parts of the corridors outside of schools and townships.

According to Mutton, the 11 proposals which would go out for community consultation from May 17, set out speed reductions for sections by schools and going through townships.

"The proposals will not apply any blanket speed limits, nor will there be a single speed for each of the corridors," Mutton said.

"Rather, we will take a targeted approach with each corridor divided up into sections so we can set the safe and appropriate speed for each area."

Waka Kotahi confirmed it was aware of a petition but had no further detail.

National's petition to prevent the reduction of speed across the Northland state highway network can be found here.