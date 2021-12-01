Northland iwi leaders get backing from DHBs to keep border closed to unvaxxed

Northern Region DHBs have signed a letter with Northland iwi leaders requesting the Prime Minister prevent non-vaccinated people into Northland come December 15. Photo / NZME

A letter calling for unvaccinated visitors to be kept out of Tai Tokerau until 90 per cent of the region is double dosed speaks for itself, Northland District Health Board boss Nick Chamberlain says.

Those were the only words offered by DHB chief executive when asked why he signed his support for the letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little, reported on by NZME yesterday.

In the letter, Te Kahu o Taonui iwi representatives Wallace Rivers, Aperahama Edwards, Rhonda Kite, and independent chair Gwen Tepania-Palmer jointly express their "grave concerns" about the region's ability to cope when the hard border with Auckland is lifted on December 15.

The chief executives and chairpersons of the Northland, Waitematā, Counties, and Auckland DHBs all signed the letter alongside 12 high-profile iwi chairpersons in Tai Tokerau.

Te Runanga o Ngai Takoto co-chair Wallace Rivers, and Kōtui Hauora iwi chair, said Te Kahu o Taonui is a forum where Tai Tokerau iwi come together to determine the most critical issues they need to focus on.

"Since Covid appeared in Auckland it's become a major concern," he said.

They have been working in collaboration with the Northern Region DHBs since the first lockdown in March last year.

Rivers said they were motivated to pen their worries about the Government's Christmas plans as they appeared rushed and Northland's vaccination rate remained sluggish.

Of the 161,320 Northlanders eligible, 77 per cent were fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have had a single dose.

"It's concerning that this Government is leading with a precautionary approach but on the 15th of December it will an open flood of visitors, who may be unvaccinated," Rivers said.

"That's a huge concern for us given we'll probably struggle to reach the 90 per cent vaccination target by the time we open up."

Rivers said vaccination has been "extremely difficult" in Māori communities.

Currently, 64 per cent of the 50,488 Māori eligible in Northland are fully vaccinated, and 78 per cent have had one dose "... but we're not special in that it doesn't apply to just us," he said.

Right through-out the country Māori vaccination rates were being hampered – especially in the 16 to 34 age group - by longstanding mistrust as Māori had a "history of being neglected by the Government".

"Especially in those serious conversations," he said.

Te Kahu o Taonui feared Covid lawlessness where visitors who'd been penned in for months refused to comply.

"The only thing that's going to stop them are random car checks where police ensure they have a vaccine pass," Rivers said.

But Rivers said Police Commissioner Andrew Coster previously told Te Kahu o Taonui he was reluctant to risk the safety of his officers if they stopped every motorist at Northland's entry points.

NZME has contacted Coster for comment.

Rivers acknowledged their calls for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitors to be kept out threatened to disrupt a pivotal time for the economy. He said the four weeks over the Christmas and New Year period accounted for roughly 60 per cent of profits over a 12-month period.

The other approximate 40 per cent had to be made up during the off-season, Rivers said.

"That is a reflection of the stress businesses are under ... We're mindful of the economic stress throughout our region for all our businesses.

"Māori are also business owners – we're feeling that stress as well," he said.

"If there was a way to guarantee that visitors were double vaccinated and our people were safe then we would be happy and would welcome holidaymakers."

However, Rivers said he didn't want to be the voice for Tai Tokerau businesses.

"But we certainly don't just operate and behave in a way that leaves anyone behind."

He expected some response from the Government in regards to the letter – hopefully, an opportunity to discuss their concerns.

Former NZ First MP and Bay of Islands resident Shane Jones wanted to see Northland "open its arms to all the tourists" as they "open their wallets" to "save" the region's economy.

And for whānau, get busy vaccinating their own, he said.

Jones had earlier criticised plans by Te Tii Waitangi ki Te Pewhairangi to re-establish last year's Covid border controls. The plans were revealed in a leaked email sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, police, Northland District Health Board, and local iwi groups.

NZME has separately contacted Ardern and Little for comment.