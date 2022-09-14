Kaitaia Pak'nSave butchery manager Luka Young, who placed first in the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year category, with some of his Hellers Sharp Blacks teammates. Photo / Supplied

Two Northland butchers have carved themselves a path to the grand final of the 2022 Pact Packaging Young Butcher and Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition.

The competition, held in Auckland at the weekend, had butchers from the upper North Island sharpen their knives and cut their way through a two-hour cutting test to earn a place at the final.

Fresh off the plane from Sacramento where he has just competed at the World Butchers' Challenge, Luka Young, of Pak'nSave in Kaitaia, placed first in the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year category.

Young said he was delighted with his win and his recent experience as a Hellers Sharp Black competing in Sacramento was a great way to prepare for the regional competition.

"I have always looked up to other butchers who compete in competitions and then becoming a Hellers Sharp Black and being in that environment has been amazing," Young said.

"I love to learn and find ways to better myself and have strived to reach my goal of getting into the final, so this feels really good."

Anton Rameka, of New World Regent in Whangarei, claimed first spot at the Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year category.

Rameka said he was stoked about his win and was quick to thank his mentor who had helped him immensely while preparing for the regional competition.

"I was very lucky to have Jared McLeod as my mentor from New World Regent who really pitched in and guided me on my display and helped me to improve on my cutting skills," Rameka said.

"The judges commented on the quality and evenness of my cutting, which I think might have given me the edge, so it has really helped having a mentor."

The competition was one of four regionals held around the country in a national series to find New Zealand's top butchers to compete in a grand final showdown in November.

Contestants put their butchery skills to the test by boning, trimming, slicing and dicing their way through a two-hour competition.

Luka Young in action. Photo/Supplied

They were tasked with breaking down a size-20 chicken, a full pork loin, a lamb leg, and a prime steer D-rump into a display of value-added products while being closely watched and scrutinised by judges.

Peter Martin, head judge and butchery training adviser at Skills4Work in Auckland, said he saw a very high standard of work across both competitions.

"The young butchers displayed some excellent technical skills," said Peter, who was also really impressed with the high standard from the apprentices.

"It is great to see some of the apprentices who are competing for the first time doing an amazing job and lifting the overall standard of the competition.

"I am a strong advocate for these competitions and the best part as a judge is seeing the opportunities for young people in our trade to showcase their skills at competition level."

Alongside industry and peer recognition, the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year and the Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year will receive a coveted trophy and an all-expenses paid trip to the next World Butchers' Challenge in 2024.

They will also have the opportunity to represent New Zealand in the Anzco Foods Young Butchers of New Zealand team.

The competition is sponsored by Pact Packaging, Anzco Foods, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Dunninghams, Hellers, Skills4Work, Tegel, Wilson Hellaby, Cabernet Foods, NZ Pork, and Victorinox.

FULL DETAILS FOR ALL REGIONALS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Upper North Island

September 10-11

Skills4Work, Manukau, Auckland



South Island

September 17

Ara Institute of Canterbury, School of Food and Hospitality, Cnr Ferry Rd & Madras St,

Christchurch

Waikato/Central North Island

September 22

New World Te Rapa, 751 Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton

Lower North Island

September 30

WelTec School of Hospitality, 52 Cuba St, Wellington

Grand Final

November 3

Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau City, Auckland