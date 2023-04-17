A new pou at the entrance of the Awanui Rugby Club was unveiled on Easter Monday with karakia and a blessing by Archdeacon Fran Hokianga and the Rev Canon Arthur Hokianga. Photo / Te Runanga o NgāiTakoto

A new pou at the entrance of the Awanui Rugby Club was unveiled on Easter Monday with karakia and a blessing by Archdeacon Fran Hokianga and the Rev Canon Arthur Hokianga. Photo / Te Runanga o NgāiTakoto

As the sun rose on Easter Monday, members of Ngāi Takoto iwi and the local Awanui community were joined by Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis for the unveiling and blessing of a taonga (treasure) representing responsibility for the environment.

Te Runanga o Ngāi Takoto delegate Awhi Marsden explained the pou whenua (tomokanga) Ngā Manu told the physical metaphorical story of the many birds found in the Awanui area — in particular the kāhu and matuku (bittern).

“The chosen colours acknowledge the late Hiraina Marsden (Ngāi Takoto) and others who played a pivotal role in the design of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag,” he said.

“The significance of such taonga to Ngāi Takoto means we have a responsibility as mana whenua to those who come through these gateways to educate about looking after our environment, our lands and our water.

“And in reciprocation, they have an introduction and understanding of who we are as Ngāi Takoto iwi.”

The new pou, at the entrance of the Awanui Rugby Club, was unveiled at 5.30am on Monday, April 10, with karakia and a blessing by Archdeacon Fran Hokianga and the Rev Canon Arthur Hokianga, followed by mihi (speeches) and kai at the clubrooms.

Marsden acknowledged local artist and carver Māori Erstich and the many other Ngāi Takoto iwi whānau who contributed to the project.

“Not only did Māori carve the gateways, but he has also been influential to Ngāi Takoto iwi and supported other projects throughout Awanui township during the revitalisation project.”

Marsden said Erstich also had a hand in the artwork on the public toilets, the designs on the corner of the SH10 intersection, the palisade lighting and planter boxes.

Marsden said the pou was part of the Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project, in which Ngāi Takoto partnered with the intention to share its identity with the wider community.

“The pou are gateways in and out of Ngāi Takoto, and more specifically the Awanui area, which we see as the “heart of the shark” — or pioke — which is very significant to Ngāi Takoto iwi and its identity.”

A final pou on SH10 will be unveiled at a later date.