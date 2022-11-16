Far North whānau band Papa's Pack performing at Ngati Kuri's #HIKOITO100 music festival in May. They were later approached by the iwi to refashion the much-loved local anthem. Photo / Supplied

Far North whānau band Papa's Pack performing at Ngati Kuri's #HIKOITO100 music festival in May. They were later approached by the iwi to refashion the much-loved local anthem. Photo / Supplied

A popular Far North waiata [song] celebrating all Far North iwi is proving a hit around the motu [country], sitting at the top of the charts for more than a month.

'Muriwhenua Waiata', as sung by Far North whānau band Papa's Pack, was released earlier this year and features on the 2022 Waiata Anthems album.

For the past five weeks, the track has sat in the top 10 of the Te Reo Singles Chart and chalked up more than 100,000 streams.

The waiata is a celebration of the five Far North iwi - Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Takoto and Ngāti Kahu, and emphasises the importance of coming together as one.

Although well-known across the rohe [region], 'Muriwhenua Waiata' has never been available for digital streaming until now.

The release of the anthem came after Ngāti Kuri approached Papa's Pack looking to refashion the Muriwhenua Waiata and release it as a single following their impressive performance at the iwi's #HIKOITO100 music festival in May.

Ngāti Kuri Trust Board executive director Sheridan Waitai said the waiata

celebrated the ōhāki [last wishes] of Muriwhenua tūpuna [ancestors] in a special and inspiring way.

"The release of this well-known anthem 'Muriwhenua Waiata' is for Te Tai Tokerau to enjoy, sing together, and use to reflect at this time of year," Waitai said.

"We recall what our tūpuna have worked hard for and what we continue to work toward today. We hope this single reminds us of that.

"We are proud of the mahi [work] we have achieved as a collective, and this waiata shows our commitment across our five iwi, driven by the underlying principles for our hīkoi - being good tūpuna."

The release of the song comes 50 years after the Māori Language Petition was delivered to Parliament.

'Muriwhenua Waiata' was composed by Ngāti Kuri kaumātua Ross Norman with his

sisters Saana Waitai-Murray and Te Paea Waitai.

Four generations on, the single has now been sung and recorded by one of their mokopuna [grandchildren], 14-year-old Kapowairua Waitai, who's one of the lead singers of Papa's Pack.

The Adams whānau established the band in 2019 to commemorate the passing of their grandfather, Carlton Adams, aka 'Papa' - the band's namesake.

Waitai said through this waiata, the band hoped to promote the importance of building iwi resilience, and of all iwi continuing to band together across the Muriwhenua region.

"We feel very proud, especially to be able to experience something like this with our whānau," Waitai said.

"I didn't get to meet my nanny [Te Paea Waitai], but I hope she'd be proud of us and the way we have refashioned the song while maintaining the meaning and originality.

"It's buzzy as, to share not only my whakapapa with Muriwhenua, but with the rest of the motu [country] and the kupu [words] my great-grandparents left for us.

"I want to give a big mihi [thank you] to the iwi for allowing us to do this, and to everyone else who supported us along the way."

Saana Waitai-Murray, one of the waiata's three composers, was known for her efforts in establishing the Wai 262 Treaty Claim on Flora, Fauna and Intellectual Property Rights.

With Wai 262 now recognised as a priority by the Crown, her mokopuna Hine Waitai-Dye said the aspirations and hopes of her great grandparents were no different to that of her elders and her people today.

"The waiata reminds me of taking my place and making my contribution to our collective iwi aspirations, which can only be achieved by working together," Waitai-Dye said.

"We have come a long way as Ngāti Kuri, and we want to amplify this together with our whānaunga [wider family]."

'Muriwhenua Waiata' is available on all major streaming platforms.