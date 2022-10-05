Sixty-one-year-old Nelson Maheno was arrested on Tuesday in relation to intentional damage to the pou whenua desecrated in Kaitaia last Friday. Photo / Supplied

A man appeared in Kaitaia District Court yesterday over damage caused to a cultural gateway carving in Kaitaia on Friday.

Nelson Maheno was arrested by Kaitaia police on Tuesday afternoon and charged with intentional damage in relation to a vandalism incident on September 30.

Constable Tui Baker confirmed the incident had been reported to police about 3.15pm that day, when a pou orongo erected as a reflection of the community's culture was damaged.

According to Baker, following an appeal, police received valuable information from members of the public and local iwi, which helped locate the offender.

"A 61-year-old male has now been arrested and charged with intentional damage. He is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on October 5," Baker said on Tuesday.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their cooperation, and for coming forward with information.

"Orongo represents unity and peace, and is this community's taonga, and we are thankful to have apprehended the person responsible for desecrating it."

News of the desecrated tumu whenua made national headlines on Monday, causing upset throughout the Far North.

Te Paatu kaumātua Rupene Karaka spoke exclusively with the Northland Age on Tuesday, where he admitted he and other Te Paatu rangatira were allegedly behind the push to remove the tumu whenua.

Karaka said the act allegedly came as a result of an ultimatum put to Te Rarawa on August 20 to remove the carving by September 20.

He claimed that advice had not been heeded and Te Paatu had therefore taken matters into their own hands.

"We met with Te Rarawa at Te Paatu Marae where we gave them a month to move the carving away from Te Paatu land," Karaka said.

Te Paatu kaumātua Rupene Karaka says he pushed for the removal of the pou whenua on South Rd, Kaitaia. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

"We actually extended the deadline for an extra 10 days, but when they did nothing, that's when we took action."

Karaka, who claims to be the rightful chief of Te Paatu, said things would not have got to this point had he and others been adequately consulted about the cultural gateway project.

He said he and about 12 other Te Paatu rangatira were deeply offended and would have preferred to use their own carvers to tell the kōrero of the site.

"This is not about money for us, it's about mana," Karaka said.

"We live by He Whakaputanga [The Declaration of the Independence of New Zealand], and

therefore do not recognise the council or the Government and their laws.

"We feel we have done the right thing and our community supports us."

Te Paatu chairman Robert Gable said Te Paatu Marae deplored the damaging of the pou and did not encourage or support the vandalism that occurred.

"I have attended hui that endeavoured to avert the situation and seek solutions.

"I and many others are saddened by the damage done and the subsequent arrest that's been made."

Former minister for regional and economic development and NZ First Party member, Shane Jones, brought the issue to light when he posted a video on social media condemning the actions of those who damaged the pou.

Jones said the police response to the crime was very reassuring for the Kaitaia community and reinforced to local youth that illegal actions have consequences.

"We need to push on and keep the momentum up for the growth of the North," Jones said.

"In response to Mr Karaka, it needs to be pointed out he has no support in the Kaitaia community.

"His ngutu pii [gibberish] demands of Māori independence need to be rejected. Sadly all villages, including Pamapuria, have an idiot."

The outcome of Maheno's court appearance was still pending at the time of edition.